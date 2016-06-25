Students practice dividing fractions in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with the fraction problem, the other side with a solution. Great activity to practice or review before a test.
You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Solving Proportions Partner Practice
- (0)
- $5.00
Exterior Angle Theorem Partner Practice
- (0)
- $4.50
Similar Triangles Partner Practice
- (0)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Cash for questions revision activity
- (16)
- $1.41
Missing number Problems KS1 LA/MA/HA Greater Depth YEAR 2
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
LUCKY DIP OF FOUNDATION DIFFERENTIATED MENTAL STARTERS
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Triangle Numbers (Interactive Whiteboard Game)
- (2)
- FREE