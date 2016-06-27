Students practice subtracting fractions in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with the fraction problem, the other side with a solution. Great activity to practice or review before a test.

You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

