Use Freckle Juice to Teach Conflict/Resolution



This Book Club Bundle for Freckle Juice is an excellent choice for 2nd and 3rd grade readers who are ready to begin using more sophisticated comprehension strategies.



This package includes a Common Core aligned lesson plan and resources designed to support small group reading instruction that focuses on Conflict/Resolution.



Here's What You'll Get:

- Interactive Lesson Plan for 6 Book Club Meetings Focusing on Conflict/Resolution

- Chapter by Chapter Discussion Guide

- Chapter by Chapter Vocabulary Guide

- Book Club Calendar

- Conversation Prompts

- Expectations for Book Club Anchor Chart / Student Reference Sheet

- Student Self Evaluation Forms

- Running Record Assessment Tool

- Student Reading Response Guide

- Comprehension Assessment Rubric

- Common Core State Standard Assessment





All of the lesson plans and activities included in this package are aligned to the Common Core Standards for second grade.



I hope that you will enjoy using my resources along with your copy or copies of “Freckle Juice ” by Judy Blume.



If you have any questions about the resources included in this set please email me at AmyMackenzie@BookPagez.com. It will be my pleasure to reply and help you in any way I can.