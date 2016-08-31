This is a SAMPLER of THINK ON YOUR FEET MATH GAME, similar to Jeopardy that 1,000s of students enjoy. Follow the simple 3-step setup instructions for PowerPoint and try it out.



“Think on Your Feet!” Game is a better-than-Jeopardy interactive game to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 2.OA.1—Addition and Subtraction within 100, using picture and story problems.



• Interactive PowerPoint designed for computer/doc camera and Smart Boards.

• No Prep format: Plug in computer and go.

• 20 Word Problems to promote fluency, collaboration and accountable talk.

• Adherence to state and district standards.





The 25 word problems progressively develop the 15 “I can” statements and clarify the entire 2.OA.1.



I can add and subtract numbers fluently within 100.

I can subtract and add numbers to find an unknown result.

I can add to a number to find an unknown change.

I can take from a number to find an unknown result.

I can take from a number to find an unknown start.

I can take from a number to find an unknown change.

I can add to a number to find an unknown start.

I can put together numbers to find an unknown total.

I can take apart numbers to find an unknown total.

I can take from numbers to find an unknown addend.

I can put together numbers to find an unknown addend.

I can compare numbers to find how many more.

I can compare numbers to find how many fewer.

I can fluently add and subtract two-step word problems.

I can use a symbol for an unknown number to solve an equation.



