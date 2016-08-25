This product is a small banner to use in the first week of school to get to know students and have them work with basic vocabulary.
How can I use it?:
-to have students practice with “get to know you” vocabulary, such as name, age, birthday, and favorite things
Who is it for?:
-Novice Level language students in grades 6-10
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-small banner
