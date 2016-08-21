Real signs for content based language!

Yes, even beginners can understand Montreal street signs.

Have fun with the beginners! They may not know all the words, but will understand the meaning of the signs.

Students are often afraid of reading words they do not know. Here is the way to get rid of that fear, plunge in and enjoy.

Culture in content.

Created: Aug 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pptx, 114 MB

Montreal-street-signs---Beginners1

