This resource has been updated: https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/french-christmas-booklet-updated-11183137

Students create a little booklet on French christmas traditions. The key dates of the Christmas seasons are labelled and students draw and colour in their own images for each date.

The word document only works in Microsoft Word 2007 onwards, in earlier versions all formatting is lost.

If you have Word 2003 or earlier please download the .pdf version instead.

