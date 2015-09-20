89 pages of fun flashcards, word wall, write around the room, bingo, word search, Mes Amis booklet, anagrams, crossword, flip book, dominoes and more to teach French words for clothes; great for elementary students.



French clothes vocabulary set includes: un pull, un pantalon, un chemisier, une chemise, une robe, une jupe, un blouson, un bonnet, une écharpe, des gants, des bottes, des chaussures, des chaussettes, un tee-shirt, un short, des tennis.



The pack comprises:

* 5 pages of suggestions for use of the resources in the classroom

* Word wall set with separate title (can also be cut up to make small color flashcards)

* Large color posters/flashcards - image and text

* Large b/w flashcards - image (no text)

* Small b/w flashcards - image (no text)

* Write Around the Room activity sheet b/w

* Handout of pictures and words b/w

* Matching activity set (words and pictures) color.

* Label and color the picture b/w

* Missing letters puzzle with answer key b/w

* 2 unscramble the anagrams with answer keys b/w

* Crossword (two versions - one with initial letters given to provide for differentiation in the classroom) plus answer key

* Word search with answer key b/w

* Les Amis booklet - match the text to the pictures, color and assemble b/w

* A flip book to color, fill in and assemble. ‘Je porte ...’ b/w

* 30 color bingo game boards and teacher’s master board

* Two sets of playing cards for games such as dominoes, pelmanism (pairs) etc - 1 color, 1 b/w.



