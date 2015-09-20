89 pages of fun flashcards, word wall, write around the room, bingo, word search, Mes Amis booklet, anagrams, crossword, flip book, dominoes and more to teach French words for clothes; great for elementary students.
French clothes vocabulary set includes: un pull, un pantalon, un chemisier, une chemise, une robe, une jupe, un blouson, un bonnet, une écharpe, des gants, des bottes, des chaussures, des chaussettes, un tee-shirt, un short, des tennis.
You can also buy this in our French Bundle - 8 Topics
The pack comprises:
* 5 pages of suggestions for use of the resources in the classroom
* Word wall set with separate title (can also be cut up to make small color flashcards)
* Large color posters/flashcards - image and text
* Large b/w flashcards - image (no text)
* Small b/w flashcards - image (no text)
* Write Around the Room activity sheet b/w
* Handout of pictures and words b/w
* Matching activity set (words and pictures) color.
* Label and color the picture b/w
* Missing letters puzzle with answer key b/w
* 2 unscramble the anagrams with answer keys b/w
* Crossword (two versions - one with initial letters given to provide for differentiation in the classroom) plus answer key
* Word search with answer key b/w
* Les Amis booklet - match the text to the pictures, color and assemble b/w
* A flip book to color, fill in and assemble. ‘Je porte ...’ b/w
* 30 color bingo game boards and teacher’s master board
* Two sets of playing cards for games such as dominoes, pelmanism (pairs) etc - 1 color, 1 b/w.
If you enjoy using this resource please look at our other French resources at the Llanguage Llamas store.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 20, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 22%
Other resources by this author
French Farm Animal Puzzles - les animaux de la ferme
- (0)
- $3.00
Christmas Multiplication Scavenger Hunt - math around the room
- (0)
- $3.00
German Christmas Weihnachten Numbers Zahlen Count and Clip Cards
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Fashion Assembly including The Emperor's New Clothes
- (0)
- $21.13
Henry VIII Tudor Activity & Resource Pack - worksheets/quiz/picture resources/fact sheets
- (0)
- $4.79
The Emperor's New Clothes Guided Reading Script
- (0)
- $21.13
New resources
Clothes posters/flashcards
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Fashion Assembly including The Emperor's New Clothes
- (0)
- $21.13
Henry VIII Tudor Activity & Resource Pack - worksheets/quiz/picture resources/fact sheets
- (0)
- $4.79
The Emperor's New Clothes Guided Reading Script
- (0)
- $21.13