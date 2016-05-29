This item is a unit that will round out your clothing/fashion discussion. It includes activities for multiple levels, in a variety of difficulty levels. It includes:
A clothing vocabulary notebook - 35 slides with different clothing items, one per slide.
A clothing activity notebook - slides for students to complete after learning clothing vocabulary. The activities include:
* drag the items to the correct side (masculine/feminine)
* Match the description to the photo.
* FITB with the missing words (vocabulary provicded)
* Write a short description of the clothing worn in the photo.
* Upload a selfie and describe what you are wearing
* Shop online for various items
* Three reading activities (intermediate/advanced students): haute couture, fashion in France and Coco Chanel. Includes questions for each reading section.
You can share these notebooks with your students, no paper prep required! Remove any slides you don't want them to do. Includes answer key for activity slides.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Digital Escape Game - US history, early 21st century
- (0)
- $4.00
Digital Escape Game - the Spanish-Speaking World
- (0)
- $4.00
Digital Escape Game - Quebec Province
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
GCSE French - using complex structures
- (180)
- $7.04
19 French A-Level revision quickies
- (32)
- $9.86
The Perfect Tense Card Race
- (52)
- $7.04
New resources
Year 7 - Moi et ma famille - differentiated lessons
- (1)
- FREE
Quelle vie pour les marginalisés- Quelles attitudes envers les marginalisés? A Level French- year 2
- (2)
- $4.23
Quiz sur Noel
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Les vetements- vocabulary & short reading comprehension
- (0)
- FREE
French Basics Revision Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
French: Numbers 1-100
- (0)
- $14.09