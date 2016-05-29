This item is a unit that will round out your clothing/fashion discussion. It includes activities for multiple levels, in a variety of difficulty levels. It includes:



A clothing vocabulary notebook - 35 slides with different clothing items, one per slide.



A clothing activity notebook - slides for students to complete after learning clothing vocabulary. The activities include:

* drag the items to the correct side (masculine/feminine)

* Match the description to the photo.

* FITB with the missing words (vocabulary provicded)

* Write a short description of the clothing worn in the photo.

* Upload a selfie and describe what you are wearing

* Shop online for various items

* Three reading activities (intermediate/advanced students): haute couture, fashion in France and Coco Chanel. Includes questions for each reading section.



You can share these notebooks with your students, no paper prep required! Remove any slides you don't want them to do. Includes answer key for activity slides.