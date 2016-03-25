French Earth Day (Jour de la Terre) PowerPoint and Vocabulary Reference - 29 Slides
Included:
1. 28 slides with an image and vocabulary word
2. 1 slide containing a 36 word printable student reference copied 2 per page
The image slides can be printed and used as colorful flashcards or bulletin board signs, or you can show the PowerPoint presentation in class to introduce vocabulary and use thereafter to review. The picture comes out first and the vocabulary word follows on mouse click.
Vocabulary includes words associated with Earth Day and the environment such as recycle, endangered, renewable energy, water, animals, garden, solar energy, pollution, etc.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
