French Farm Animals - À La Ferme. Flashcards, word wall, handout, worksheets, flip books, activities and games - this 87 page pack contains everything you need to teach 16 French words for talking about a farm.
The vocabulary set includes: un fermier, un tracteur, une vache, un taureau, une poule, un cochon, un mouton, un canard, une dinde, une chèvre, un cheval, un chien, un chat, un champ, une barrière, un épouvantail.
The pack comprises:
1. Suggestions for use of the resources in the classroom including teaching the vocab, practicing, and assessing plus games and ideas for displays.
2. Word wall set with separate title
3. 16 large color flashcards - image (no text) (US letter size)
4. 16 large b/w flashcards - image (no text)
5. A set of small b/w flashcards
6. A matching activity set (words and pictures)
7. A b/w handout of pictures and words
8. A b/w worksheet - color and label the picture
9. A b/w worksheet - unscramble the anagrams and match
10. A fill in the words vocabulary worksheet (two versions - one partially completed for differentiation)
11. A b/w Wordsearch activity with answer key
12. 3 b/w flip books to color, fill in and assemble. Il y a ...
13. 1 b/w flip book to color and assemble. Practices farm and color vocab.
14. 2 b/w flip books to color, fill in and assemble. Practices farm and number vocab.
15. Dans la ferme de Mathurin - fun song - lyrics and music
16. 30 color bingo game boards and teacher’s master board
17. Two sets of playing cards for games such as dominoes, pelmanism (pairs) etc - 1 color, 1 b/w.
18. A farm picture to color in
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
