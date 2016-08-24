This is a bundle of 10 French Booklets to help your students learn French.



Included are:

Spring in French

Body Parts in French

Sweets in French

Clothes in French

Christmas in French

Halloween in French

Camping in French

Valentine's Day in French

Winter in French

More Numbers in French



Each booklet introduces 10-14 phrases or words with brightly colored pictures. Then, there are worksheets and copywork pages, as well as matching, and bingo games to help reinforce vocabulary. Each booklet also comes with a completion certificate.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



This bundle is discounted with a 5% savings.



Thanks for looking at my products,

Yvonne Crawford