This is a bundle of 10 French Booklets to help your students learn French.
Included are:
Spring in French
Body Parts in French
Sweets in French
Clothes in French
Christmas in French
Halloween in French
Camping in French
Valentine's Day in French
Winter in French
More Numbers in French
Each booklet introduces 10-14 phrases or words with brightly colored pictures. Then, there are worksheets and copywork pages, as well as matching, and bingo games to help reinforce vocabulary. Each booklet also comes with a completion certificate.
All artwork is original and created by myself.
This bundle is discounted with a 5% savings.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
