Each booklet contains 12 pages, one for each month of the year. One contains illustrations pertaining to the month and the other contains text only so students can sketch and create their own versions of the booklets. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text. Both booklets are helpful additions to French interactive notebooks.
8 pages
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
