One booklet contains text and images, the other contains text only so students can sketch and create their own versions of the booklets. Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with Mon École, and 7 additional pages describing things pertaining to their school. Included are: my school, my teacher, new friends, my classroom, the playground, the cafeteria, and the library. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page. There are 2 versions of the second page to give you the choice of using restaurant scolaire or cantine.



Students first read and cut out the booklet that contains text and illustrations. They then sketch and create their own version using the text only template.



The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text. Both make helpful additions to French interactive notebooks.



This is a fun back to school activity for students that they can take home when completed, or the booklets can be kept in the classroom and given to them at the end of the year so they can see the progress that they've made throughout the year.



8 pages