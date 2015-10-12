This game can be played in two ways. Firstly it is a matching pairs game. All the red backed cards are for the questions and the blue backed cards are for the answers. Children take turns to turn over a red card and a blue card. They have to read each card out aloud. If they find a matching pair, (question with correct answer) they keep the cards. End of game, child with the most cards wins. Alternatively cards could be placed on a table, face side down in two piles. Child 1 takes a red backed card and asks their partner a question. If they answer it correctly they keep the card. Child 2 takes a blue backed card and reads an answer out to their partner. They have be able to say what the question would be. Again child keeps the card if they are able to do this. As before, the child with the most cards wins. A fun way to get the kids talking. To those of you who consider this worth buying -' un trés grand merci.'
(print card backs onto card, questions & answers onto paper. Glue together and laminate for hard wearing.)
Questions include:
name
age
where you live
time
weather
what's in your town?
family members
animals
what's in your bedroom?
school subjects
hobbies
clothes
greetings
opposites
food
jobs
personalities
prepositions
seasons
pencil case items
months
planets
numbers add/subtract






$3.20

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1-Parlons-le-fran-ais.docx
  • 2-Parlons-le-fran-ais---card-backs.docx
  • 3-Parlons-le-fran-ais.docx
  • 4-Parlons-le-fran-ais.docx
  • 5-Parlons-le-fran-ais.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 12, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

docx, 74 KB

1-Parlons-le-fran-ais

Game

docx, 36 KB

2-Parlons-le-fran-ais---card-backs

Game

docx, 68 KB

3-Parlons-le-fran-ais

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades