This game can be played in two ways. Firstly it is a matching pairs game. All the red backed cards are for the questions and the blue backed cards are for the answers. Children take turns to turn over a red card and a blue card. They have to read each card out aloud. If they find a matching pair, (question with correct answer) they keep the cards. End of game, child with the most cards wins. Alternatively cards could be placed on a table, face side down in two piles. Child 1 takes a red backed card and asks their partner a question. If they answer it correctly they keep the card. Child 2 takes a blue backed card and reads an answer out to their partner. They have be able to say what the question would be. Again child keeps the card if they are able to do this. As before, the child with the most cards wins. A fun way to get the kids talking. To those of you who consider this worth buying -' un trés grand merci.'

(print card backs onto card, questions & answers onto paper. Glue together and laminate for hard wearing.)

Questions include:

name

age

where you live

time

weather

what's in your town?

family members

animals

what's in your bedroom?

school subjects

hobbies

clothes

greetings

opposites

food

jobs

personalities

prepositions

seasons

pencil case items

months

planets

numbers add/subtract













