French Phrases is a booklet that introduces the first beginning phrases in French.
Included:
Vocabulary sheets
dialog
6 worksheets
1 conversation pair work activity
Check out my other French for Teen packets:
French for Teens - Number Crunching
French for Teens - The Family
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
