This product includes a puzzle to help students combine prepositions with articles!

How can I use it?:
-to have students practice combining prepositions with articles

Who is it for?:
-Novice language students and up in Grades 9-12

At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-correctly combine prepositions with articles

Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-3 pages of puzzle pieces

