This product includes a puzzle to help students combine prepositions with articles!
How can I use it?:
-to have students practice combining prepositions with articles
Who is it for?:
-Novice language students and up in Grades 9-12
At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
-correctly combine prepositions with articles
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-3 pages of puzzle pieces
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
