To be able to talk about and discuss school rules in French. There are 27 rules in total. Exercises include:
1. An introduction to expessions: Il faut, On doit, Il ne faut pas, On ne doit pas and Il est interdit de..., together with 14 school rules to sort out into HAVE TO/CAN'T columns.
2. There is a completed TC of this worksheet.
3. A further worksheet comprises of 12 school rules to work out from a grid and form complete sentences.
4. A comprehension worksheet where 3 students talk about their school rules. There are questions that accompany the texts.
5. Mettez les phrases en anglais et en français.
6. To make a list of school rules of students choices.
There are 6 files in total.
If you consider this worth buying, 'un très grand merci.' Feedback and comments are always welcome and appreciated.
My thanks to clker.com and openclipart.org, for the use of the clipart images.
