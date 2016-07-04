Challenge your students to assemble this 4 x 4 square bilingual puzzle with common French and English sports words! This is great hands on activity for vocabulary building with sports words. The puzzle contains a few cognates, but most of the 26 words are not. Sample words included are: aviron, corrida, equitation, être pom-pom, lutte, natation, pelote basque, and blanche à neige.
Just photocopy enough for a class set (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible. All words are listed alongside the puzzle in French and English. This list is helpful when students are assembling the puzzles, it can be used as a review list for partner or individual work, and it can also be used as a bookmark.
2 pages
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
