22 pages of fun resources with cute graphics for learning French vocabulary associated with winter:
* activities and sports - skiing, ice-skating, snowboarding, curling, ice hockey, snowmobiling, sledding, making a snowman, having a snowball fight and snowshoeing.
* animals - penguin, polar bear, wolf, owl and reindeer.
* clothes - boots, coat, gloves, scarf, hat.

This resource comprises
* Les activités d’hiver handout.
* Les activités d’hiver booklet to complete and color
* Les activités d’hiver - Match the vocabulary to the picture.
* Les activités d’hiver - Matching activity
* Les animaux d’hiver hand-out.
* Les animaux d’hiver flip book
* Les animaux d’hiver anagram worksheet and answer key.
* En hiver on porte ... handout.
* En hiver on porte flip book.
* Que porte Nounours?
* En hiver on porte ... worksheet and answer key.
* Winter animals and clothes acrostic and answer key. (A version with the first letter completed also included for differentiation).

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

