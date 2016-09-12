Teaching the kids how to use the famous Cuisenaire method,
and learn how to add numbers up to 10.
With this method, children will easily understand and be able to learn "the friends of ten"
If you don't have the calculation sticks, you can simply print them onto thick coloured papers.
To be used in Early Years Maths.

Sep 12, 2016

Feb 22, 2018

