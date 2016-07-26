Great for children with autism to teach independent verbal responding! Work on finishing common phrases, identifying objects based on function, and categorizing - all in a fun frog theme! These verbal skills are imperative for teaching responding to questions and reducing echoic responses.

Including in this resources are:
- 6 basic phrase fill in puzzles and activities
- 7 puzzles to work on identifying function
- 4 category worksheets with cut and paste response options

These activities are great for early elementary (K-2). This is also perfect for students with autism or cognitive disabilities who need to work on answering wh- questions, making inferences, and reducing echoic responses. These skills are especially challenging for children with special needs who may need more direct instruction! This would work well in a classroom or in a speech therapy setting!

$4.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • froggy-fillins.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

jpg, 174 KB

1

Game

png, 171 KB

2

Game

png, 146 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades