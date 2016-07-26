Great for children with autism to teach independent verbal responding! Work on finishing common phrases, identifying objects based on function, and categorizing - all in a fun frog theme! These verbal skills are imperative for teaching responding to questions and reducing echoic responses.



Including in this resources are:

- 6 basic phrase fill in puzzles and activities

- 7 puzzles to work on identifying function

- 4 category worksheets with cut and paste response options



These activities are great for early elementary (K-2). This is also perfect for students with autism or cognitive disabilities who need to work on answering wh- questions, making inferences, and reducing echoic responses. These skills are especially challenging for children with special needs who may need more direct instruction! This would work well in a classroom or in a speech therapy setting!