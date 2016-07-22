Geography can be a difficult subject to teach in a way that keeps your students engaged and on-task. Traditional worksheets can feel dry and tedious, and students tend to rush through them just to have them finished. Do you want to make learning geography fun, meaningful, and challenging for your upper elementary school students?



I have spent several years teaching geography to young students. It took many attempts to find the right assignments to teach important skills like absolute location (latitude and longitude), map tools like map scale and cardinal directions, and cultural geography traits that shape and define people's lives around the world.



For a limited time, I have bundled my ten best geography lessons into this mega-packet!



These resources are also diverse enough to ensure that you will meet many different levels of Bloom's Taxonomy while ensuring that your students will not grow bored with the lessons.



Check my feedback for each product to see what other educators are saying. Download the preview file to see a handful of pages in the bundle.



Here's what you get in the bundle:



1. Absolute & Relative Location Assignment: NFL Football Teams + Google Earth Tour Learn latitude and longitude in this fun, interactive assignment!



2. Let's Explore the Continents! - Use Map Skills to Find Places - Bundle Practice challenging map skills to find and learn about places all over the world!



3. Create a Country Geography Skills Project Create your own country and learn about the challenges a nation faces!



4. Pirate Pete's Treasure Map Project: Teach hands-on geography skills in a fun, memorable way!



5. Fifty (50) Landforms and Bodies of Water Workbook/Visual Dictionary Draw and memorize different types of landforms and bodies of water!



6. World Cultures Theme Park Map Project - Differentiated Instruction! Express what you have learned about a new culture in this fun, interactive map-making project!



7. The Aquarium Map Scale Project Create your own touring aquarium and learn an important skill in map scale!



8. The Create Your Own Culture Project Throughout this project, students are challenged to create unique cultural characteristics and explain them thoroughly.



9. A to Z Geography The "A-to-Z Countries" and "A-to-Z World Cities" assignments require students to find a country or world city for each letter of the alphabet.



10. The What's on the Menu? Project Students will research global cuisines and then write a restaurant menu with their findings. This assignment allows them to learn about cultural similarities and differences around the world, particularly the foods people eat.