Free
4.77 customer reviews
Downloaded 1719 times
Viewed 3304 times
NRM's - definitions, features and studies. Ending with an essay question
This resource was created pre Spec 2015 for SCLY3.
Whilst the content is still useful, please note the essay question format and markscheme are now different for the P2 options paper.
Free
4.77 customer reviews
Downloaded 1719 times
Viewed 3304 times
Other resources by this author
nickjmc
PSHE/Citizenship Staff Skills Audit
PSHE/Citizenship is taught by a range of staff in my school. I use the skills audit to establish what skills the teaching staff have and where they...
- (0)
- $4.30
nickjmc
AQA 7993 EPQ Training for Staff - EPQ Launch
This PowerPoint is aimed at staff, as part of a training programme to launch and train staff to become Supervisors for AQA’s EPQ. Best used alongsi...
- (2)
- $4.65
nickjmc
Introductory Lesson for A/AS Level Sociology
I use this lesson as my first lesson with my AS/A Level (Year 1) Sociology Class. The outline explains the 2 year course to them, and we use it as ...
- (1)
- $5.28
Popular paid resources
uncleliam
Sociology Evidence Bank
“Sirrrrrrrr… can you do us a thing with all the case studies in?” Erm… no. You can do it yourself. Should be handy for revision. Probably can be ad...
- (0)
- $4.23
uncleliam
Moral Panics
Just some straightforward tasks on Moral Panics. Predominantly for A-Level but would easily work for GCSE
- (0)
- $5.63
uncleliam
Postmodernism and Pokemon GO!
A rather quite simple lesson teaching Postmodernist interpretations of the Media through Pokemon GO! Capitalise on the fad from a few years ago (Yr...
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
godwin86
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
This is a fully resources assessment lesson designed to assess learning for the Research Methods section of the GCSE Sociology course. The assessme...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
Sampling Methods & Strategies - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L7/10)
This fully resourced lesson is about sampling methods and strategies in sociological research. It looks at different sampling methods and compares ...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
Primary & Secondary Sources of Data - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L6/10)
This complete lesson focuses on primary and secondary sources of data, it explores the uses, strengths and weaknesses of different secondary source...
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
uncleliam
Pluralism and the Media
Suitable for A Level Sociology across exam boards.
- (0)
- $5.63
uncleliam
Marxist views on Media.
Presentation and some tasks on Marxist views on the Media. After connotave codes on the presentation I show some videos of Ads. John Lewis, McDonal...
- (0)
- $7.04
uncleliam
Postmodernism and Pokemon GO!
A rather quite simple lesson teaching Postmodernist interpretations of the Media through Pokemon GO! Capitalise on the fad from a few years ago (Yr...
- (0)
- $5.63