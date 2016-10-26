GCSE - Buddhism -Lesson 15 [Buddhist Pilgrimages, Temples & Sacred Places] New Specification

This is the fifteenth in a series of lessons on Buddhism for GCSE level students for the 'Beliefs, Teachings & Practices' section of the course [section A].
The Download (comprising 4 files, within one zip file) includes:
-A PPT Containing a Full Lesson
-A complete lesson plan covering: objectives, key-words, differentiation, and lesson timeline
-A double sided worksheet
-A 16 Page Knowledge-Hunt File [with high quality photos]
-A Homework Task
[This lesson works best with a colour printer, for the knowledge hunt information]
The topic of the lesson focusses on the following part of the specification:
Sacred and significant places and spaces for Buddhists
• The importance, features and functions of: Temples, Gompas and viharas, Shrines, Sites of pilgrimage, Artefacts and offerings, Retreats
• The events that take place in different significant places, including Bodh Gaya and the Deer Park at Sarnath
• The meaning and significance of key artefacts and offerings made at different significant places, including the different images of the Buddha and his hand positions (mudras)
• The purpose and form of retreats
• The importance of undertaking pilgrimages
• Common and divergent emphases placed on significant places and spaces by different Buddhist groups, including the role and importance of retreats
• Different interpretations and emphases given to sources of wisdom and authority by different Buddhist groups
Sources: Local Buddhist communities and centres
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
