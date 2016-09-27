Designed for OCR B Religious Studies, Ethics: 'Equality'
4 Lessons covering Christian Attitudes to: Women, Other Religions, Equality and Forgiveness & Reconciliation.
Also includes a PPT explaining Humanism as a comparative view.
A selection of resources are included, including homeworks.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 60%
Categories & Grades
- Religious education
- Philosophy and ethics / Moral philosophy
- Religious education / Ethics and values
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Human rights
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Value of life
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose / Secular philosophy
- Religious education / Religion and society
- Religious education / World religions
- Religious education / World religions / Christianity
Other resources by this author
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (Christmas Edition!)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a festive (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (9)
- $7.03
BUNDLE
godwin86
Christmas DIRT Worksheet Bundle!
Due to the success of our A3 DIRT Worksheet, which has had hundreds of downloads and received 100% 5* reviews: we've released a special Christmas e...
- 5 Resources
- $7.03
Popular paid resources
TeachElite
GCSE Islam Revision- Human Rights
**Eduqas Revision: GCSE Islam- Human Rights Exam Question Generator ** This is a great resource for getting pupils thinking about how exam question...
- (4)
- $4.23
TeachElite
GCSE Islam Revision - Relationships
**Eduqas Revision: GCSE Islam- Relationships Exam Question Generator ** REVIEW THIS RESOURCE AND REQUEST ANOTHER OF YOUR CHOICE FOR FREE! This is a...
- (4)
- $4.23
TeachElite
GCSE Islam Revision - Good Vs Evil
**Eduqas Revision: GCSE Islam - Good Vs Evil Exam Question Generator ** This is a great resource for getting pupils thinking about how exam questio...
- (4)
- $4.23
New resources
webb-jack
Religious Studies- Judaism- Workbook- Edexcel 2016- GCSE
Hi all, Here is my edexcel (new course) workbook for students to complete. This one is for Judaism. Using the spec, I have created the resources co...
- (1)
- $8.45
godwin86
Central Debates of Sociology - Introduction Unit L2/12 - GCSE Sociology
This is one of twelve lessons comprising the 'Introduction Unit' for the new GCSE Sociology specifications (suitable for AQA, & WJEC/EDUQAS). S...
- (3)
- $7.03
godwin86
Power Relationships (I) - Social Stratification -L12/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192] Feminism Walby
Professionally designed for the new AQA Sociology GCSE specification (8192) taught from September 2017. It can be purchased as a part of a complete...
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
godwin86
Euthanasia - Buddhist Views (GCSE RS - Buddhism - Religion & Life ) Theme B - L3/7
This fully resourced lesson is for those teaching Buddhism as a comparative religion at GCSE level. It is the third in our seven-lesson Buddhism un...
- (0)
- $7.03
webb-jack
The nature of Catholic Christianity
Hi all, Here is my scheme of work for the nature of Catholic Christianity. It is focusing mainly on the kingdom of God and how it relates to modern...
- (0)
- $8.45
webb-jack
Vocations- Scheme of work
Hi all, Here is my scheme of work all surrounding vocations. Here, I focus on mainly the catholic ethos and the diffferent callings from God. All l...
- (0)
- $8.45