This assessment is completely Common Core aligned to adult ed curriculum. There are multiple questions for each topic, so when you need an assessment in a flash, there will be one to choose from. Better yet, it is fun for the adult learner.
Topics include:
Number & Operations
-Understand numbers, ways of representing numbers, relationships among numbers, and number systems.
Algebra
-Understand patterns, relations, functions
-Represent and analyze mathematical situations and structures using algebraic symbols
-Use mathematical models to represent and understand quantitative relationships.
-Analyze change in various contexts.
Geometry
-Analyze characteristics and properties of 2 and 3 dimensional shapes and develop mathematical arguments about geometric relationships.
-Specify locations and describe spatial relationships using coordinate geometry and other representational systems.
-Apply transformations and use symmetry to analyze mathematical situations.
-Use visualization, spatial reasoning, and geometric modeling to solve problems.
Measurement
-Understand measurable attributes of objects and the units, systems, and processes of measurement.
-Apply appropriate techniques, tools and formulas to determine measurement.
Data Analysis and Probability
-Formulate questions that can be addressed with data and collect, organize, and share relevant data to answer them.
-Select and use appropriate statistical methods to analyze data.
-Develop and evaluate inferences and predictions that are based on data.
-Understand and apply basic concepts of probability.
Process
-Problem-solving
-Reasoning and proof
-Communication
-Connections
-Representation
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
