View input/output table. Complete the table and write the addition, subtraction, multiplication or division rule used. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Recognize number patterns
- Complete input/output tables
- Write the arithmetic rule for each table
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.oa.5
Look for more help at commoncoremath.net!
Total Pages 6
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration 2 Days
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Measurement Word Problems Presentation - 4.MD.2
- (0)
- $6.00
Area and Perimeter Word Problems - 4.MD.3
- (1)
- $4.00
Multiplication Word Problems; Fractions - 5.NF.6
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
Y1 planning and resources for White Rose Maths Spring Block 1 week 1 Addition and Subtraction
- (12)
- $3.52
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Spring - Week 2 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
BiDMAS 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE
BiDMAS 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (10)
- FREE
Substitution 1, Positive Numbers (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE