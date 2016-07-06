View input/output table. Complete the table and write the addition, subtraction, multiplication or division rule used. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Recognize number patterns
- Complete input/output tables
- Write the arithmetic rule for each table

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.oa.5

Look for more help at commoncoremath.net!
