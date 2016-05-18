Geography: Eastern Europe: These cootie catchers/ fortune tellers are a great way for students to have fun while learning the countries of Eastern Europe. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.

This product includes the following 20 countries:

Albania
Belarus
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Estonia
Hungary
Latvia
Lithuania
Macedonia
Moldova
Montenegro
Poland
Romania
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Ukraine

$2.25

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Version-1.jpg
  • Version-2.jpg
  • Version-3.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: May 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 89 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 120 KB

Version-1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 117 KB

Version-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades