This 24 page booklet will help your students to be able to define what we mean by the term ‘food deserts’ and outline research which has attempted to identify these within the United Kingdom. They will be able to explain how the location of food outlets within the United Kingdom and America influence the geography of affordable health food baskets and identify what is meant by ‘obesogenic environments’. In addition they will be able to establish whether the physical environment has an impact on tendency to exercise and whether there is a link between social deprivation and fast-food availability.
Chapters include:
How is Health Linked To Geography?
Does Where You Live Impact Physical Fitness?
What Is Geography Of Health?
What Is ‘Health Related Behaviours?’
What Are The Aims Of This Unit?
Obesogenic Environments
Deprivation Amplification
Transactional Approach
Food Deserts
Deprivation And Fast Food
Theories And Policies
Conclusion
Does Where You Live Impact Physical Fitness?
Labelling Our Food
