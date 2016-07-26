This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about geography. Geography is a great social studies theme to work on and this unit allows you to differentiate for a wide range of types of learners!



Here is what's included:

- 16 Flashcards with definitions

- Hunting for a Hamburger: 13 page adapted book with all vocabulary terms; matching pieces included

- 3 comprehension worksheets

- 10 matching worksheets

- I have, who has? Game

- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 10 boards



Vocabulary:

island, peninsula, waterfall, beach, river, ocean, lake, mountain, hill

volcano, desert, country, continent, city, state, capital





Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand!