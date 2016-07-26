This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about geography. Geography is a great social studies theme to work on and this unit allows you to differentiate for a wide range of types of learners!

Here is what's included:
- 16 Flashcards with definitions
- Hunting for a Hamburger: 13 page adapted book with all vocabulary terms; matching pieces included
- 3 comprehension worksheets
- 10 matching worksheets
- I have, who has? Game
- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 10 boards

Vocabulary:
island, peninsula, waterfall, beach, river, ocean, lake, mountain, hill
volcano, desert, country, continent, city, state, capital


Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand!

$7.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1-copy.jpg
  • Geography-unit-for-early-learners.pdf
  • pic-2.jpg
  • pic-3.jpg
  • pic-4.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 22 KB

1-copy

Project/Activity

pdf, 14 MB

Geography-unit-for-early-learners

Project/Activity

jpg, 42 KB

pic-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades