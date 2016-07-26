This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about geography. Geography is a great social studies theme to work on and this unit allows you to differentiate for a wide range of types of learners!
Here is what's included:
- 16 Flashcards with definitions
- Hunting for a Hamburger: 13 page adapted book with all vocabulary terms; matching pieces included
- 3 comprehension worksheets
- 10 matching worksheets
- I have, who has? Game
- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 10 boards
Vocabulary:
island, peninsula, waterfall, beach, river, ocean, lake, mountain, hill
volcano, desert, country, continent, city, state, capital
Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82