This informative guide is a must for your 7th grade math class. The skill of using a compass and straightedge is CCSS aligned to:

Grade 7-Geometry

Draw construct, and describe geometrical figures and describe the relationships between them.

CCSS.Math.Content.7.G.A.1

Solve problems involving scale drawings of geometric figures, including computing actual lengths and areas from a scale drawing and reproducing a scale drawing at a different scale.

CCSS.Math.Content.7.G.A.2

Draw (freehand, with ruler and protractor, and with technology) geometric shapes with given conditions. Focus on constructing triangles from three measures of angles or sides, noticing when the conditions determine a unique triangle, more than one triangle, or no triangle.

CCSS.Math.Content.7.G.A.3

Describe the two-dimensional figures that result from slicing three-dimensional figures, as in plane sections of right rectangular prisms and right rectangular pyramids.



Regardless of the math standards, it is a must for your geography and art classes.



Students will learn the necessary skills for using a graphing compass via student-friendly, step-by-step instructions. Each page has a colorful example of the activity that they can perform on paper. There are also 2 practice pages for drawing circles.