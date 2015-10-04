This informative guide is a must for your 7th grade math class. The skill of using a compass and straightedge is CCSS aligned to:
Grade 7-Geometry
Draw construct, and describe geometrical figures and describe the relationships between them.
CCSS.Math.Content.7.G.A.1
Solve problems involving scale drawings of geometric figures, including computing actual lengths and areas from a scale drawing and reproducing a scale drawing at a different scale.
CCSS.Math.Content.7.G.A.2
Draw (freehand, with ruler and protractor, and with technology) geometric shapes with given conditions. Focus on constructing triangles from three measures of angles or sides, noticing when the conditions determine a unique triangle, more than one triangle, or no triangle.
CCSS.Math.Content.7.G.A.3
Describe the two-dimensional figures that result from slicing three-dimensional figures, as in plane sections of right rectangular prisms and right rectangular pyramids.
Regardless of the math standards, it is a must for your geography and art classes.
Students will learn the necessary skills for using a graphing compass via student-friendly, step-by-step instructions. Each page has a colorful example of the activity that they can perform on paper. There are also 2 practice pages for drawing circles.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 4, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
PyeongChang 2018 Order of Operations
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents-Decimals-Fractions
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
Angles KS2
- (45)
- $4.93
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
- (34)
- $1.41
New resources
3D Pythagoras Theorem lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Interest Exam Questions
- (1)
- FREE
Circle Theorems Revision Exercise #9
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE