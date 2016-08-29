Geometry Interactive Notebook - 221 pages! ANSWER KEYS ARE INCLUDED!
This Geometry interactive notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive math journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their math notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of cut-outs that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their math notebooks. There are also pictures of pages from this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your math notebooks. Answers are included for activities.
Topics covered:
Foundations of Geometry
Translations, Rotations & Reflections
Dilations
Congruent Triangles
Geometry Theorems
Finding Angles
Properties of Parallelograms
Similar Triangles
Advanced Similar Triangles
Pythagorean Theorem
Solid Geometry
Cross Sections of 3D Objects
Rotating Shapes
Midpoint Formula
Dividing Line Segments
Parallel and Perpendicular Lines
Circles
Arc Measurements
Arc Length
Radians & Degrees
Radians & Arc Length
Sectors
Inscribed Angles and Shapes
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Geometry and measures / 2D properties of shapes
- Math / Geometry and measures / 3D - Volume, surface area, density
- Math / Geometry and measures / Angles
- Math / Geometry and measures / Circles
- Math / Geometry and measures / Perimeter and area
- Math / Geometry and measures / Similarity and congruency
