Geometry Interactive Notebook - 221 pages! ANSWER KEYS ARE INCLUDED!



This Geometry interactive notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive math journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their math notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of cut-outs that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their math notebooks. There are also pictures of pages from this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your math notebooks. Answers are included for activities.



Topics covered:



Foundations of Geometry

Translations, Rotations & Reflections

Dilations

Congruent Triangles

Geometry Theorems

Finding Angles

Properties of Parallelograms

Similar Triangles

Advanced Similar Triangles

Pythagorean Theorem

Solid Geometry

Cross Sections of 3D Objects

Rotating Shapes

Midpoint Formula

Dividing Line Segments

Parallel and Perpendicular Lines

Circles

Arc Measurements

Arc Length

Radians & Degrees

Radians & Arc Length

Sectors

Inscribed Angles and Shapes



Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach math in your classroom!



All graphics are originals and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford