Getting-Started-with-Student-Goal-Setting

Everything you will need to strengthen student goal setting within your classroom!

This 32-page packet includes:

-Academic Goal Setting
-Behavior Goal Setting
-Reach for the Stars: Goal Setting Graphic Organizer
-Team Goal Setting: For Group Projects
-SMART Goals Poster
-Monthly Goals
-Monthly Goals for Reading and Communication Arts
-Goal Graphic Organizer with Detailed Step Flowchart
-About Me as a Mathematician: Mathematics Reflection and Goal Setting
-Weekly Goal Setting
-Monthly Goal Setting
-Reading Weekly Goal for School and Home
-Math Weekly Goal for School and Home
-First and Second Trimester Reflection and Goal Setting
-First, Second, and Third Quarter Reflection and Goal Setting
-My Citizenship Reflection and Goals
-Goal Setting Cycle Graphic Organizer
-Why Do We Set Goals? Brainstorming Space
-New Year's Resolutions Graphic Organizer
-Student Goal Setting Binder Cover
-Teacher Goal Setting Binder Cover

