Common Core aligned worksheets and activities for Gila Monsters Meet You at the Airport by Marjorie W. Sharmat as published in Scholastic Literacy Place.

Common core aligned activities are two vocabulary activities which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions with a focus on higher order thinking and creative activities, a story map, a fact versus opinion activity, two vocabulary puzzles and an informational reading extension. (10 pages of activities)

Created Aug 2015

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Gila-Monsters-Meet-You-at-the-Airport-Aug-2015.pdf
  • Gila-Monsters-Meet-You-at-the-Airport-SAMPLE.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 1 MB

Gila-Monsters-Meet-You-at-the-Airport-Aug-2015

Lesson Plan

pdf, 903 KB

Gila-Monsters-Meet-You-at-the-Airport-SAMPLE

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades