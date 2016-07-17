Common Core aligned worksheets and activities for Gila Monsters Meet You at the Airport by Marjorie W. Sharmat as published in Scholastic Literacy Place.



Common core aligned activities are two vocabulary activities which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions with a focus on higher order thinking and creative activities, a story map, a fact versus opinion activity, two vocabulary puzzles and an informational reading extension. (10 pages of activities)



Created Aug 2015