Digital Paper - Giraffe. 36 different styles of giraffe pattern backgrounds: white spots, light chalkboard spots, black spots, and black chalkboard spots, all in assorted colors. If you love giraffes, you will love these giraffe print scrapbook papers! High quality digital papers for your creations.12 X 12, 300 dpi. JPEG file format. Personal or commercial use. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator
©2016 HappyEdugator
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Animals and pets
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Expressive arts and design / Color and pattern
- Expressive arts and design / Construction and tools
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Media studies / Production skills
- Whole school / Classroom templates
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
This PowerPoint on supporting the main idea with details will help students understand the importance of providing evidence in writing. Explains ma...
- (1)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
100 Book Projects and Activities you can have your students do to accompany the books they have read and to foster a love of reading. A list of ide...
- (2)
- $2.00
Happyedugator
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
Give Me Five! is a simple way for students to remember what to do when you want their attention. Teach this highly effective strategy at the beginn...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
TheArtyTeacher
Beetle Cover / Sub Lesson - Insects
A fantastic beetle drawing cover lesson to teach your students drawing skills. This comes with a lesson plan, a black and white version and a colou...
- (0)
- $4.23
TheTeachersFriend
A World of Colour
Students will explore some of the amazing colours that can be found in nature. They are asked to stand or sit in one spot, and to see how many colo...
- (1)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
TheArtyTeacher
Art Analysis Venn Diagrams (Art, Litercy, Maths)
Deliver the perfect lesson that incorporates art, literacy and maths with these 10 Art analysis Venn Diagrams. Artists include: Arcimboldo Cezanne ...
- 10 Resources
- $14.07
New resources
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
End of Term Art - Mindfulness Colouring Page FREE!
Keep your class calm and relaxed with this end of term art activity. Blow up to A3 for even more fun - why not play some relaxation music in the ba...
- (1)
- FREE
BUNDLE
TheArtyTeacher
Mark Making Bundle
All my mark making resources! Save 61% A wonderful selection of mark making resources, ideal for teaching drawing skills. This bundle includes anim...
- 9 Resources
- $11.26
BUNDLE
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
KS2 English KS2 Literacy: Boys Writing Bundle - Engage and Inspire KS2 Boys to Write & Learn
*SAVE 33% - Contains OVER 100 Pages!* This bundle contains a rich variety of inspiring learning experiences specifically designed to excite and eng...
- 19 Resources
- $22.53
Updated resources
TheArtyTeacher
Beetle Cover / Sub Lesson - Insects
A fantastic beetle drawing cover lesson to teach your students drawing skills. This comes with a lesson plan, a black and white version and a colou...
- (0)
- $4.23
SALE
StartEducation
Visuals. Nature. 8 Images Slideshows. 595 Original Photos
Massive image library. This resource comprises 8 individual slideshows - 595 photographs in total, covering the natural world. Wildlife, landscapes...
- (0)
- 10% off$7.04$6.34
TheTeachersFriend
A World of Colour
Students will explore some of the amazing colours that can be found in nature. They are asked to stand or sit in one spot, and to see how many colo...
- (1)
- $5.63