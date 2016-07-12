Let Goofy Gorilla help your students practice Roman Numerals!



This Goofy Gorilla card game allows students to practice identifying Roman Numerals 1-25 in the classic ‘Old Maid’ game format. In addition, the cards could be used to play the classic game of “Concentration”--just remove the “Goofy Gorilla” card.



The set contains a total of 25 pairs of cards. Check out the preview page to see they types of equations on the cards . Also, included are five “Goofy Gorilla” cards (my version of the ‘Old Maid’) and an instruction card. I have included multiple gorilla cards for those teachers that choose to divide this product into smaller sets. Each of those sets will need a "Goofy Gorilla" card!