A comprehensive resource, suitable for introduction to the perfect tense with both auxiliary verbs at KS3 and revision at KS4.
Over 30 slides of explanation, questions, whiteboard activities and games to help consolidate learning.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
prof_de_francais
French Easter Lesson - Vocabulary, Games and Traditions - KS3 + KS4
Excellent lesson, introducing / re-capping French Easter vocabulary and traditions. Fully animated and very attractively presented. Lesson is fully...
- (1)
- $5.63
prof_de_francais
Italian Easter Lesson - Vocabulary, Games and Traditions - KS3 + KS4
Excellent lesson, introducing / re-capping Italian Easter vocabulary and traditions. Fully animated and very attractively presented. Lesson is full...
- (1)
- $5.63
prof_de_francais
Le Jour de l'Armistice - Remembrance Day - French Vocabulary and Cultural Lesson - KS3 + KS4
Excellent lesson, focusing on French vocabulary and cultural traditions linked to Remembrance Day. Suitable for KS3 and KS4. Fully differentiated w...
- (0)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
maryjane1969
GCSE French - using complex structures
PowerPoint and accompanying workpack designed to encourage pupils to use a variety of complex structures in their spoken and written French. An ext...
- (180)
- $7.04
maryjane1969
The Perfect Tense Card Race
Print out the cards and laminate them. Pupils work in pairs or small groups and race against each other to form the perfect tense with the cards af...
- (52)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
maryjane1969
Le subjonctif - the subjunctive mood
This is a lesson I produced for my Lower Sixth to introduce the subjunctive. There is a worksheet to accompany the presentation with a fairly compr...
- (52)
- $5.63
New resources
mariemoison
Consolidation past tense with Avoir and Etre
Consolidation lesson on past tense with Etre, best use before the assessment. Students will review what they have done so far. Starter: Writing, ex...
- (1)
- $2.82
mariemoison
Past tense with Avoir irregular verbs
The starter activity is a translation ( preparing students for the new GCSE ). The purpose of this lesson is to introduce the irregular verbs in th...
- (1)
- $2.82
Bongo90
Studio 3 Vert Module 2 Unit 4 Je vais changer ma vie
Making plans to get fit Using the near future tense
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
ReallLanguages
French Beginners Classroom Jeopardy Game
Based on the brilliant template by Kevin Dufendach which I have adapted for the UK, this is a substantial classroom game for 8 players or teams. Th...
- (0)
- $6.34
KRIS240680
French: Stage 1-2: Regular '-er' verbs in the present tense
Welcome to Stage 1-2 !! The purpose of this powerpoint is to become deeply acquainted with the formation of tenses and verbs, especially for those ...
- (0)
- $4.23
jeromsauvin
4 GCSE TESTS ECOLE, CARRIERE, STAGE, ROUTINE
Attached is a series of 4 GCSE tests on the topic Education and Future Plans.
- (0)
- $4.23