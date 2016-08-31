A comprehensive resource, suitable for introduction to the perfect tense with both auxiliary verbs at KS3 and revision at KS4.

Over 30 slides of explanation, questions, whiteboard activities and games to help consolidate learning.

$7.04

Buy nowSave for later
  • Tenses---The-perfect-tense.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

pptx, 9 MB

Tenses---The-perfect-tense

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades