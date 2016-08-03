Graph mathematical and real-world solutions on the coordinate plane, while answering questions. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Plot solutions to mathematical problems on the coordinate plane
- Plot solutions to real-world word problems on the coordinate plane
- Answer questions regarding plots

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.NS.8

Created: Aug 3, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

