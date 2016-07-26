This packet contains a wide range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on the concept of graphing. Learning about graphing is a functional math and science concept that can be applied to situations in everyday life! This resource is perfect to introduce graphing to your early learners and also expand on this topic for more advanced students!
This resource is jam packed and contains a wide range of activities to accommodate all types of learners! Labels for activities and setup instructions included to help you stay organized!
This packet contains:
- Anchor Chart
- over 45 worksheets {a wide range of types of activities to work on vocabulary, names of graphing, graph comprehension, graphing copying, and using data to create your own graphs}
- 2 Graphing Sorts
- 3 Graphing File Folder Activities
- 2 levels of Graphing bingo
- 2 levels of I have, Who has? Graphing Game
About this resource
Info
