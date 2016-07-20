Greater Gator Game & Poster Set

Greater Than Less Than – Comparing Numbers – Students will love rolling the dice to compare numbers using greater than, less than, and equal to! Plus, put the posters up in your classroom as a helpful reminder for your students when comparing numbers!



Chomp chomp!

Teachers know that a great way to get their students to remember which direction the greater than/less than symbols face is to pretend they're alligator mouths—the mouth always chomps towards the bigger number!



Grab this dice game + poster set for your classroom to encourage your students to have fun while comparing numbers!



What You'll Get:

Dice Game – Color and Black-and-White Versions!

The dice game comes as a two-page activity. Use just the first page for a shorter spurt of fun, or print the PDFs back-to-back for even more practice on comparing numbers with:

• Single Digit

• Double Digits

• Triple Digits

• Four Digits



Posters – Color, Black-and-White, and Ready-to-Color Versions!

Print out the four posters for a fun reminder in your classroom about the greater than/less than symbols. These work great on math bulletin boards…or just on that spot on your wall calling for a little cuteness!

Put up the whole set:

• Greater Than poster

• Less Than poster

• Equal To poster

• The Mouth Eats the Bigger Number poster

(Psst! Do your kiddos love to color? Send them home with their own version of these posters—outlined and ready to be colored in! These are included and ready to go in this set.)



