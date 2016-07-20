Greater Gator Game & Poster Set
Greater Than Less Than – Comparing Numbers – Students will love rolling the dice to compare numbers using greater than, less than, and equal to! Plus, put the posters up in your classroom as a helpful reminder for your students when comparing numbers!
Chomp chomp!
Teachers know that a great way to get their students to remember which direction the greater than/less than symbols face is to pretend they're alligator mouths—the mouth always chomps towards the bigger number!
Grab this dice game + poster set for your classroom to encourage your students to have fun while comparing numbers!
What You'll Get:
Dice Game – Color and Black-and-White Versions!
The dice game comes as a two-page activity. Use just the first page for a shorter spurt of fun, or print the PDFs back-to-back for even more practice on comparing numbers with:
• Single Digit
• Double Digits
• Triple Digits
• Four Digits
Posters – Color, Black-and-White, and Ready-to-Color Versions!
Print out the four posters for a fun reminder in your classroom about the greater than/less than symbols. These work great on math bulletin boards…or just on that spot on your wall calling for a little cuteness!
Put up the whole set:
• Greater Than poster
• Less Than poster
• Equal To poster
• The Mouth Eats the Bigger Number poster
(Psst! Do your kiddos love to color? Send them home with their own version of these posters—outlined and ready to be colored in! These are included and ready to go in this set.)
Love this Greater Gator dice game and poster set? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!
Enjoy!
xo
Glue & Ink
glueandink.com
COPYRIGHT:
Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
