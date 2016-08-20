Gregor and the Prophecy of Bane Novel Study



A couple of months ago I read Gregor the Overlander to my fourth grade students and they were so captivated by this novel that we had to continue the journey. If your students love adventure, this is the novel for you!



Gregor and the Prophecy of Bane is the second book in a series called The Overlander Chronicles. In the sequel, Gregor is forced to go back to the Underland when his little sister, Boots is kidnapped by cockroaches. In order to save Boot’s life, Gregor must solve The Prophecy of Bane.



This lesson includes thirty printables focusing on reading and writing skills.



Included in this novel study are:



*Make Predictions

*Responding to Reading - Before, During, & After

*Walk a Mile in His Shoes - Text to Text & Text to Self *Connections

*Dynamic Dictionary

*Dictionary Detective

*Comprehension Quick Check

*Readers ask Questions

*Synonyms, Antonyms, oh My! Using a Thesaurus

*Define It - Guffawed

*Drawing Inferences

*Visualization

*Chapter Eleven Think and Respond

*Cause and Effect Chain

*Compound Words and Fluency Practice

*Follow Your Inner Conversation

*Chapter Fifteen Comprehension Quick Check

*Main Idea and Details

*Twitchtip - Says, Acts, Appears, and Feels

*Summarize the Chapter

*Character Directory

*Common Adjectives that Describe Characters

*Run Like the River - Five Senses

*A Mother’s Love

*The Mystery of Bane

*Word Cards

*Likes and Dislikes

*Dinner in Regalia

*Recipe Graphic Organizer

*Letter to Mrs. Cormaci



Happy Learning!



Renee Smalley