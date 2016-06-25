Be the funkiest teacher in the school with this cool NEW Groovy Girls Clip Art!

This 30-piece package is funky fresh! The clipart is in jpeg format so they can easily be layered in your projects and lesson material.



This package includes:

- 5 different funkadelic frames

- 5 Groovy Girls

- 5 Flower Power Girls

- 7 Wheeling Disco Chicks and so much more!

- 2 Smiley Faces

- 5 Half Boarders

- And some additional funky images.



Use these iconic girls and their groovy pictures on your worksheets or classroom displays. They are sure to bring a smile to your students faces!



All clipart is the creative property of The Travelling Teacher and should not be redistributed unless incorporated and secured in a new original resource that gives credit to the designer.