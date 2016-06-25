Be the funkiest teacher in the school with this cool NEW Groovy Girls Clip Art!
This 30-piece package is funky fresh! The clipart is in jpeg format so they can easily be layered in your projects and lesson material.

This package includes:
- 5 different funkadelic frames
- 5 Groovy Girls
- 5 Flower Power Girls
- 7 Wheeling Disco Chicks and so much more!
- 2 Smiley Faces
- 5 Half Boarders
- And some additional funky images.

Use these iconic girls and their groovy pictures on your worksheets or classroom displays. They are sure to bring a smile to your students faces!

All clipart is the creative property of The Travelling Teacher and should not be redistributed unless incorporated and secured in a new original resource that gives credit to the designer.

$5.00

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 2 MB

LIMITEDTIMEGroovyClipArtCreativeClipArt

