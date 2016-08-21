Interactive Notebook activities to summarize the trends in the Periodic Table.

Covers:
• Group I, II, VII & VIII elements
• Properties, electron configuration
• Position on the Periodic Table

Includes:
• 4 Flipbooks (one for each of the 4 groups)
• Periodic Table outline to color in

