Interactive Notebook activities to summarize the trends in the Periodic Table.
Covers:
• Group I, II, VII & VIII elements
• Properties, electron configuration
• Position on the Periodic Table
Includes:
• 4 Flipbooks (one for each of the 4 groups)
• Periodic Table outline to color in
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
