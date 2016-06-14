Get your students motivated and inspired with these Growth Mindset posters. 7 different posters, each in color and black and white. Includes a beautiful "I Have A Growth Mindset" tree, "Try Thinking...Instead of...", and five posters with inspirational messages. I hope these posters will be motivational reminders for your students to keep trying and never give up. Size 81/2 x 11. You may enlarge if you wish. Great for centers or hang by computers or other work areas. Thank you.
- Greg Smith

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • GrowthMindsetPosters.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 4 MB

GrowthMindsetPosters

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades