Get your students motivated and inspired with these Growth Mindset posters. 7 different posters, each in color and black and white. Includes a beautiful "I Have A Growth Mindset" tree, "Try Thinking...Instead of...", and five posters with inspirational messages. I hope these posters will be motivational reminders for your students to keep trying and never give up. Size 81/2 x 11. You may enlarge if you wish. Great for centers or hang by computers or other work areas. Thank you.

- Greg Smith