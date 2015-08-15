Give your students an opportunity to gain prerequisite understanding. This activity will help students with the topic of collective behaviors. Students are asked to read from a resource and analyze some interesting statistics. After, or as they read, students will pull key information from the resource and record it on to a notes template.

Everything you need is included with this lesson: directions, resource link, and a notes template. This activity aligns easily to CCSS and is conducted in a way that allows for all students to be successful.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • CopyofNotesActivityModule3-CollectiveBehaviors.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 51 KB

CopyofNotesActivityModule3-CollectiveBehaviors

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades