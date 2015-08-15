Give your students an opportunity to gain prerequisite understanding. This activity will help students with the topic of collective behaviors. Students are asked to read from a resource and analyze some interesting statistics. After, or as they read, students will pull key information from the resource and record it on to a notes template.



Everything you need is included with this lesson: directions, resource link, and a notes template. This activity aligns easily to CCSS and is conducted in a way that allows for all students to be successful.