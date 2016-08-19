This is a full pack of activities for using with Storytown Kindergarten Book 3 My Body. This pack includes:

Guided Reading resources
Sentence strips
Word grids
Word recognition strips
Sight word cards
Photo vocabulary cards

Literature Extensions
Story writing prompt
Story sequencing flow map

Home Connection
Take home drawing and labeling activity (differentiated)
My Body Writing tree map

