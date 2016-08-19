This is the first 10 books of the Harcourt Storytown Kindergarten guided reading set. This pack includes:

Sentence Strips
Word Grids
Word Building Cards
Sight Word Cards
Sight Word Bracelets
Word Strips
Vocabulary Cards
Sequencing Flow Maps
Differentiated Writing Extensions
Home Connection Activities

$20.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • GuidedReadingPacksStorytownKindergartenBooks110.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 106 MB

GuidedReadingPacksStorytownKindergartenBooks110

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades