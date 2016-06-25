My Habitat Passport is an easy way to introduce 5 unique habitats to your students. Encouraging them to be creative as they research and recall previous knowledge. A KWL chart is included in the passport for organization of information.



Each student can have their own passport as they travel around the globe exploring various habitats!



The passports can be used for a single lesson or be carried throughout the unit. The passports are 5x7 inch allowing them to travel easily with each students.