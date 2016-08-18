A great way to get yours students to write and create a poem at the same time.
Have your students write about Halloween, ghosts, pumpkins and witches using these templates.
Students could use one word or sentence for each letter of the word.
Print in black and white and have students color picture lightly after completing the writing.

Total Pages 4

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Halloween-Acrostic-2.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 212 KB

Halloween-Acrostic-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades